Lady Marauders defeat LeMoyne-Owen in double overtime, 99-94

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Lady Marauders outlasted the LeMoyne-Owen Magicians in double overtime, 99-94, Dec. 2, at the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium.

“We had some areas in the game that we need to improve on but we are glad we were able to come out on top,” CSU coach Lewis Shine said, “We had to work for this one. I am proud of the way our girls competed in the final overtime period. The streak is not important to us. We continue to focus on our next opponenet. We will use this week to get some much needed practice sessions so that we can correct our errors and be better moving forward.”

With the win, the Marauders improve to 7-2 overall with a 4-0 mark in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. The Magicians drop to 3-5 on the year with a 2-2 ledger in conference play.

Entering the game on a five-game winning streak, CSU appeared in control when Sierra Harley hit from three-point range to give CSU a 28-18 lead at the end of the first quarter. Harley gave CSU a lead of 14 points at the 7:29 mark of the second quarter but LOC gradually cut into the CSU lead and trailed 37-30 by halftime.

Jaeda Davis opened the second half up with back-to-back makes from beyond the arc and the Lady Marauders built their lead back up to 13 with 3:10 remaining in the third period. LOC responded with a 13-2 run to cut the CSU lead down to 59-57 entering the fourth quarter.

The Magicians took the lead, 65-64, at the 5:09 mark with a K’Yanna Terry layup. LOC remained poised to upset CSU on its home floor, taking a 74-69 lead after a Dana Gettis fastbreak basket with 33 seconds left in regulation. Harley gave CSU new life by converting an off-balanced three-point to bring CSU with two. After LOC split a pair of free throws, CSU was awarded the ball with 7 second left. Harley found Davis who was fouled on a three-point attempt. Davis calmly knocked down all three free throws to send the game into extra time.

LOC once again built a five point lead at the 3:00 minute mark of the first extra period. CSU stormed back with baskets from Destinee Russell, Jaeda Davis and Takyra Gilbert to knot the game back up, 86-86, as the teams prepared to play another five minutes of extra time.

CSU began the second overtime period with a 7-2 run sparked by baskets from Gilbert and Russell. Gilbert put her team up, 96-89, with a three-point make from the corner with 1:08 left on the clock. LOC missed its final three shots from the field while CSU converted its final three free throws to help seal the win.

Russell set a new career high with 18 rebounds to go along with 15 points, 4 assists and 7 steals. Davis and Gilbert each finished with 22 points. Falon Edwards added 14 points and 9 rebounds while Harley came off the bench to record 12 points and 5 rebounds.

Gettis finished with a game-high 29 points to lead LOC.

CSU was outscored 42-22 in the paint but made up for it with a 32-11 edge in points scored off turnovers. CSU recorded a season-high 19 steals en route to its sixth straight victory.

The Lady Marauders will return to the hardwood next weekend at the Joe Manchin Classic in Salem, West Virginia. CSU plays Bluefield State at noon, Dec. 9, and at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 against Salem University.

Story courtesy of Central State University Athletics.

