Northwestern nips Greeneview

SPRINGFIELD — Visiting Greeneview (0-2) rallied from a 35-26 halftime deficit to tie Saturday’s Dec. 2 boys basketball game at 51-all after regulation, but host Northwestern outscored the Rams 7-4 in the overtime period to claim a 58-55 win.

First names were not provided, but Greeneview’s Caudill led the way with a game-high 21 points. Minney, for Northwestern, led the Warriors with 13 points.

Carroll hosts Sprint Invitational

RIVERSIDE — The Beavercreek girls swim team won the Carroll Sprint Invitational Dec. 1, easily distancing itself from second-place Chaminade-Julienne, 128-62. Bellbrook (57) was third, followed by Carroll (43). Legacy Christian and Fairborn tied for sixth with four points each.

C-J (90) won the boys meet, while Carroll (77) was second. Beavercreek (33) was fifth, Bellbrook (15) sixth, Legacy Christian (14) seventh, and Fairborn (9) eighth.

Local event winners

Girls 200-yard medley relay: Beavercreek (Ellie Stintz, Ashtyn Gluck, Abby Fasnacht, Haley Romaker) 2:04.52; Boys 50 freestyle: Caleb Uhler (Fairborn) 25.20; Girls 50 backstroke: Remy Stanforth (Beavercreek) 32.13; Girls 50 breaststroke: Marissa Hayes (Beavercreek) 37.34; Girls 200 freestyle relay: Beavercreek (Gluck, Stanforth, Allison Gillman, Romaker) 1:50.47.

Fairborn girls fall to Springboro

SPRINGBORO — A poor first quarter doomed Fairborn in a 47-31 loss to Springboro Dec. 2. The hosts led 10-0 after one as Fairborn dropped to 0-2 this season. Khala Powell led the Skyhawks with 10 points. Evelyn Oktavec added nine for Fairborn, which was set to host Tecumseh Dec. 4.

CSU women win in double OT

WILBERFORCE —

The Central State University women’s basketball team outlasted the LeMoyne-Owen Magicians in double overtime, 99-94, on Saturday, Dec. 2.

With the win, the Marauders improve to 7-2 overall with a 4-0 mark in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. The Magicians drop to 3-5 on the year with a 2-2 ledger in conference play.

Destinee Russell set a new career high with 18 rebounds to go along with 15 points, four assists and seven steals. Jaeda Davis and Takyra Gilbert each finished with 22 points. Falon Edwards added 14 points and 9 rebounds while Sierra Harley came off the bench to record 12 points and 5 rebounds.

​​​​​​​Dana Gettis finished with a game-high 29 points to lead LOC.

CSU was outscored 42-22 in the paint but made up for it with a 32-11 edge in points scored off turnovers. CSU recorded a season-high 19 steals en route to its sixth straight victory.

The Lady Marauders will return to the hardwood next weekend at the Joe Manchin Classic in Salem, West Virginia. CSU plays Bluefield State at noon, Dec. 9, and at 5 p.m. Dec. 10 against Salem University.

Marauders win. 90-84

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders men’s basketball team overcame a hot shooting LeMoyne-Owen team to win, 90-84, Dec. 2.

With the win, CSU improves to 4-4 overall with a 3-1 ledger in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. The Magicians fall to 3-5 on the year with a 1-3 record in the conference.

Chris Scott led CSU with a season-high 28 points and 13 rebounds. Sterling Gilmore also recorded season highs with 21 points and seven rebounds. Davone Daniels scored 13 points and collected nine rebounds.

After a hot start, LOC’s Reshun Ellis was held to four points in the second half and finished with 36 points to lead all scorers.\

The Marauders will travel to Ypsilanti, Mich. to play an exhibition game against NCAA Div. I opponent Eastern Michigan University, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

WSU defeats Chicago State

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s basketball team(4-4) fell Dec. 2 at Western Kentucky, 78-60.

The Raiders broke the early-game scoring drought with a three from Grant Benzinger to make the score 8-23. WKU used an 11-2 run to end the half. The Hilltoppers led in rebounding 19-15 with seven turnovers forced by four Raider steals. Justin Johnson had a game-high 12 points for Western Kentucky. After Love picked up his fourth foul early, the Raiders hit four straight field goals to climb closer.

The Raiders head home to host Ohio Valley on Dec. 5, and Kent State, Dec. 9.

XHS Hall of Fame

XENIA — David Adkins, Mike Anderson, Peanut Bottorff, John Cowens, Terry Hedges, Tom Hudson, Skip Smith, Paul Storey, Mark Wingard and the 1965 XHS cross country team will make up the 2017 class of the Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2017 class marks the seventh to be inducted into the Xenia Hall of Fame.

The six athletes, coach, two contributing community members and the 1965 cross country team will be recognized during the Xenia High School boys basketball game against Stebbins, set for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off Friday, Dec. 8 at the high school.

An induction ceremony will take place starting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Faith Community Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. The Xenia community is invited to attend. Call Gregg Cross at 937-372-5417 to make reservations.

Flyin’ to the Hoop

DAYTON — Xenia High will be among the area and national teams participating in the annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational basketball showcase event.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to play Olentangy Liberty at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at James S. Trent Arena, in Kettering.

Ticket information and a complete listing of the scheduled games can be found at flyintothehoop.com.

Greene County News

Send local sports news and team scores to XDGsports@aimmediamidwest.com.

