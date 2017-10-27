Rams headed to the playoffs

LONDON – The Greeneview Rams achieved a perfect season for just the second time in school history with a 35-0 win over the Madison-Plains Golden Eagles on Friday, Oct 27. The Rams won the Ohio Heritage Conference title and secured a fourth-straight playoff berth with the win.

Coach Ryan Haines watched his team go undefeated in his first year taking over as head coach from Neal Kasner, who has remained on staff for this year.

Collin Wilson started the game off with an 80-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff. This opening play set the tone for the rest of the night as the Rams poured it on, going up 21-0 at halftime.

Nick Clevenger ran in two touchdowns and Clay Payton also ran one in for a score. Tyler Robinette came up with two interceptions in the second half, including a 40-yard interception returned for a touchdown to seal the game.

“I’m so proud of these kids and they are ready for the playoffs, but we’ve got more goals ahead of us,” coach Haines said. “It’s a goal of ours to make it to week 13.”

The last three years, Greeneview has never made it beyond the second round of the playoffs but they are hoping to change that this year.

“Coming into this season, I didn’t know what to expect,” Haines said. “Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this.”

The last time the Rams went 10-0 was in 1996 and they did not get a playoff berth. However, this year the Rams are projected to be the sixth seed in the Region 20 Division V playoffs. Their most likely opponent on Nov. 3 for the first round will be one either West Jefferson, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy or Bethel-Tate.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will announce the official playoff pairings Sunday morning, Oct. 29.

By Joshua Woolverton For Greene County News

Joshua Woolverton is an intern for Greene County News.

