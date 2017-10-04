Norman September AOM nominee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cedarville University student athlete Grace Norman, of Jamestown, has been nominated as a finalist for Best Female Athlete for the month of September by the United States Olympic Committee.

Norman repeated as world champion at the International Triathlon Union Paratriathlon World Championships, held Sept. 15 in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Other finalists for Best Female Athlete of the Month are: water skier Regina Jaquess, paracyclist Shawn Morelli, pro tennis player Sloane Stephens, and skeet shooter Dania Vizzi.

Fans can vote for their September Athletes of the Month on the awards.teamusa.org website. Voting ends Monday, Oct. 9.

HIGH SCHOOL

Catholic Central tops Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville’s girls high school volleyball team fell to 14-4 overall and 8-4 in the Ohio Heritage Conference after a 16-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22, 10-15 loss to Springfield Catholic Oct. 3.

Sara Beste led Cedarville with 25 kills, 17 digs, one ace and one block assist. Abigail Sheridan had 21 kills and four digs. Kalley Schulz had 46 assists, two kills and two aces along with six digs, while Sami Buettell had 15 digs.

Bellbrook blanks Monroe

BELLBROOK — The Golden Eagles moved closer to a Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division girls high school soccer title with a 4-0 win over Monroe Oct. 3.

Bailey Sedlak, Shannon Reuber, and Cassi Hennen scored while Hennen, and Carlee Shindlebower had assists. Bellbrook’s other goal was kicked in by the Hornets. Bellbrook is 10-0-2 overall and 8-0-1 in the SWBL. The Golden Eagles have a one and a half-game lead over Germantown Valley View and have three league matches left.

FHS VB wins again

FAIRBORN — Kayleigh Finlayson had 13 kills, 16 digs and five aces to lead Fairborn to a 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 girls high school volleyball win oct. 3 over Riverside Stebbins. Elena North had 12 assists, seven digs, and six kills, while Zuza Livosky had 14 digs and four aces. Eryn Thomas and Maddie Blandino each had two kills.

Fairborn is 7-12 overall and 6-6 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American South Division. The Skyhawks have a one-game lead over Stebbins with three matches left.

Bellbrook edges Miamisburg

BELLBROOK — The Golden Eagles won all three singles matches to beat Miamisburg, 3-2, in girls high school tennis Oct. 3.

Andrea Szep won, 6-1, 6-2, at first singles; Shea Foster won, 6-0, 6-1, at second singles; and Anika Arora won, 6-1, 6-0, at third singles. The first doubles team of Abby Schultz and Paige Buttery lost, 4-6., 6-4, 1-6, while the second doubles team of Jessica Tschantz and Halie Leftwich lost, 4-6, 1-6.

Lacrosse clinic at BHS

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School Men’s Lacrosse is sponsoring a free new player lacrosse clinic, from 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Beavercreek High School. The clinic is open to all new male players in grades K-8. Players should bring a stick, if they have one. Registration is required. Go to www.beavercreeklacrosse.com for details and to register.

COLLEGE

Marauders beat Lane, 3-0

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University women’s volleyball team recorded its fourth conference victory with a 3-0 win Sept. 30 over Lane College.

Hosting the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s West Division Volleyball Cluster, Central State came back from a 19-13 deficit to stifle the Dragons, 26-24, in the first set. CSU edged Lane again in the second frame with a 25-22 victory. The Marauders dominated the final set with a comfortable 25-15 victory.

Central State freshman Michaela Powell led all players with 13 kills. Lakendra Worthy recorded four of her seven kills in CSU’s comeback win in the first set. Adaiah Johnson distributed 25 assists. Danielle Lyttle recorded 16 digs.

CSU is now 4-12 overall with a 4-7 mark in conference play. The Lady Marauders will have a long break before traveling Oct. 13 to Mobile, Ala. for the final SIAC West Division Cluster of the year.

Wounded Warriors to play at WSU

FAIRBORN — The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is playing two exhibition games Saturday, Oct. 14, at Ron Nischwitz Baseball Stadium at Wright State University.

The first game starts 1 p.m. as the Wounded Warriors take on military all-stars from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The second game starts 3:30 p.m. and features the WWAST against all-stars from the Dayton Legends Softball Club.

All the day’s events are fundraisers for the new Fisher House being built on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center and Honor Flight – Dayton, two of the area’s most respected veterans-based organizations. Tickets are $5 and are available by sending an e-mail to dayton_softball@hotmail.com.

Norman http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/10/web1_NormanHedShot_PS.jpg Norman

Greene County News

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Please send local sports news to sports@xeniagazette.com.