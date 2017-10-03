OHSAA releases Week 6 football ratings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, when 224 schools will official qualify for the playoffs.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: http://ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2017/Week6-Rankings.pdf

The top 12 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top eight teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Of the 719 OHSAA member schools playing varsity football this fall, the largest 72 schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 108 schools in each division).

Oct. 2 Associated Press State Football Poll (Courtesy Xenia Gazette): http://bit.ly/2fOQBNI

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 3, 2017 (Entering Week 7)

Ratings for teams in Greene County regions. Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 3 — 1. Centerville (6-0) 19.95, 2. Hilliard Bradley (6-0) 16.8833, 3. Kettering Fairmont (5-1) 15.4, 4. Pickerington North (5-1) 15.2833, 5. Pickerington Central (5-1) 14.1717, 6. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-2) 12.05, 7. Springfield (5-1) 11.35, 8. Beavercreek (5-1) 11.2167, 9. Clayton Northmont (4-2) 11.1, 10. Reynoldsburg (4-2) 9.95, 11. Hilliard Darby (3-3) 7.4333, 12. Miamisburg (3-3) 6.6833

Division II

Region 8 — 1. Cin. La Salle (5-1) 18.6333, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (6-0) 16.6768, 3. Cin. Anderson (6-0) 15.4949, 4. Sidney (6-0) 13.6333, 5. Day. Belmont (6-0) 12.3712, 6. Trenton Edgewood (5-1) 10.8167, 7. Chillicothe (4-2) 10.5167, 8. Harrison (4-2) 9.45, tie-9. Troy (4-2) 8.55, tie-9. Ashville Teays Valley (4-2) 8.55, 11. Marion Harding (4-2) 7.6389, 12. Morrow Little Miami (5-1) 7.1667; ALSO — 16. Fairborn (2-4) 3.0000; 20. Carroll (1-5) 1.0000; 22. Xenia (0-6) 0.0000;

Division III

Region 12 — 1. Trotwood-Madison (6-0) 16.25, 2. Franklin (5-1) 12.85, 3. Cincinnati McNicholas (5-1) 10.1167, 4. Bellbrook (4-2) 9.3333, 5. Goshen (6-0) 9.1833, 6. New Richmond (5-1) 8.85, 7. Kettering Alter (5-1) 8.8333, 8. Wapakoneta (4-2) 8.6, 9. Day. Dunbar (4-2) 8.15, 10. Tipp City Tippecanoe (3-3) 7.6, 11. Wilmington (4-2) 7.5333, 12. Elida (4-2) 6.5667

Division IV

No Greene County schools in D-IV

Division V

Region 20 — 1. Anna (5-1) 9.6, 2. Casstown Miami East (5-1) 9.4833, 3. Reading (4-2) 8.35, 4. Greeneview (6-0) 8.3081, 5. Bethel-Tate (6-0) 8.3, 6. Brookville (4-2) 8.1833, 7. Carlisle (5-1) 7.8333, 8. Middletown Madison (4-2) 7.5833, 9. West Jefferson (5-0) 7.4393, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-1) 6.2833, 11. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (4-2) 6.1, 12. Camden Preble Shawnee (4-2) 6.0

Division VI

No Greene County schools in D-VI

Division VII

Region 28 – 1. Convoy Crestview (5-1) 8.65, 2. Delphos St. John’s (4-2) 8.4167, 3. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-1) 7.6167, 4. Minster (3-3) 5.9833, 5. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 5.4064, 6. DeGraff Riverside (4-2) 5.3667, 7. Fort Loramie (4-2) 5.3434, 8. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-2) 4.4711, 9. Springfield Cath. Central (3-3) 3.5328, 10. Lima Perry (3-3) 3.5, 11. New Bremen (3-3) 2.5833, 12. Lockland (2-3) 2.5091; ALSO — 24. Cedarville (0-6) 0.0000.

Bellbrook quarterback Brendan Labensky (15) hands off to running back Ethan Savey (10) in last week’s high school football game. The Golden Eagles are fourth in their Division III region and remain in the playoff hunt. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/10/web1_B1015_PS.jpg Bellbrook quarterback Brendan Labensky (15) hands off to running back Ethan Savey (10) in last week’s high school football game. The Golden Eagles are fourth in their Division III region and remain in the playoff hunt. Don Tate | Greene County News

Greene County News

Ratings courtesy of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Ratings courtesy of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.