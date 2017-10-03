Benedict tops Central State, 21-11

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Central State remained winless after losing, 21-11, to the Benedict College Tigers, Sept. 30.

Benedict went up 7-0 with just seconds left in the first quarter after an 80-yard drive ended with a 25-yard pass from Dominique Harris to Danye Washington.

On the following kickoff, the Marauders got a 43-yard return by Terraris Saffold, leading to a 33-yard field goal by Trevor Teel with 11:14 left in the half to cut the lead to 7-3. Later in the quarter, Benedict put together a 77-yard drive to go up 14-3 at halftime.

The Tigers extended their lead 21-3 with 5:25 left in the third quarter, but Trent Mays led CSU on an 80-yard drive, culminating with a 7-yard TD pass to Darius Ford to make it 21-11 after a 2-point conversion.

Central State recovered the ensuing onside kick, but three incomplete passes and a sack gave the ball back to Benedict and the Tigers were able to run out the clock.

“We had our chances to score and put pressure on Benedict, but we left a lot of points out on the field that probably would have made the difference in the outcome,” Central State coach Cedric Pearl said.

Benedict, now 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, held Central State to a season-low 102 yards passing.

The loss dropped Central State to 0-5 on the season and 0-2 in the SIAC.

“We will keep giving a 100-percent effort in every game,” Saffold said. “I am going to continue to stay focused on improving and getting ready for next week’s game against Miles.”

Saffold’s 165 rushing yards and 7.2 yards per carry were a career-high for the junior from Hayneville, Ala. Freshman linebacker Mikey’ion Hunter led CSU in tackles for the second straight week with 11.

The Marauders will next play 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at home against Miles College on homecoming.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Central State University Athletics.

