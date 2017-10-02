The Ohio AP High School Football Poll (Oct. 2 after Week 6)

COLUMBUS — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, released Oct. 2, by Ohio High School Athletic Association divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18) 6-0 260

2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9) 6-0 248

3. Lakewood St. Edward 6-0 212

4. Centerville 6-0 168

5. Toledo Whitmer (1) 6-0 155

6. Canton Mckinley 6-0 151

7. Hilliard Bradley 6-0 115

8. Mentor 5-1 52

9. Stow-Munroe Falls 5-1 40

10. Pickerington North 6-1 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 16. Pickerington Central 13.

DIVISION II

1. Avon (19) 6-0 249

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 6-0 244

3. Cincinnati La Salle 5-1 182

4. Cincinnati Anderson 6-0 181

5. Medina Highland 6-0 154

6. Sidney 6-0 121

7. Wadsworth (1) 6-0 115

8. Columbus Walnut Ridge 6-0 89

9. Cleveland Benedictine 5-1 47

10. Grafton Midview 5-1 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Hoban 25. Sylvania Northview 23. Hudson 15. Dayton Belmont 14. Barberton 13. Massillon Washington 13.

DIVISION III

1. Trotwood-Madison (22) 6-0 261

2. Clyde (1) 6-0 198

3. Canfield (4) 6-0 192

4. Toledo Central Catholic 5-1 151

5. Sandusky 6-0 128

6. Columbus Marion-Franklin 6-0 115

7. Parma Padua 6-0 103

8. Medina Buckeye 6-0 90

9. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 6-0 78

10. Franklin 5-1 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Hartley 38. Bay Village Bay (1) 26. Columbus DeSales 19. Kettering Alter 16. New Philadelphia 14. Tallmadge 13. Chardon 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Steubenville (22) 6-0 252

2. Germantown Valley View (3) 6-0 223

3. Perry (1) 6-0 164

4. Bellville Clear Fork 6-0 162

5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 6-0 153

6. Poland Seminary (1) 6-0 137

7. London 6-0 104

8. Shelby 6-0 87

9. Oberlin Firelands 6-0 63

10. Cincinnati Wyoming 6-0 61

Others receiving 12 or more points: Girard 18. Cincinnati Indian Hill 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder 16. Newark Licking Valley 15. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 13.

DIVISION V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (15) 6-0 232

2. Wheelersburg (9) 6-0 213

3. Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 201

4. Portsmouth West 6-0 166

5. Marion Pleasant (1) 6-0 145

6. Orwell Grand Valley 6-0 108

7. Sullivan Black River 6-0 102

8. Anna 5-1 98

9. Greeneview 6-0 83

10. Archbold (1) 5-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 26. Milan Edison 21. Belmont Union Local 20. Gahanna Columbus Academy 19. Tontogany Otsego 18. Bethel-Tate 17.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (26) 6-0 278

2. Kirtland (1) 6-0 201

3. Mogadore (1) 6-0 196

4. Nelsonville-York 6-0 153

5. Sarahsville Shenandoah 6-0 129

6. St. Henry 5-1 102

7. Rootstown 6-0 97

8. Coldwater 4-2 96

9. Creston Norwayne 5-1 91

10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 5-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Smithville 28. Mechanicsburg 22. West Liberty-Salem 16.

DIVISION VII

1. Dalton (19) 6-0 264

2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (3) 6-0 222

3. Norwalk St. Paul (5) 6-0 212

4. Pandora-Gilboa (1) 6-0 170

5. Danville 5-1 149

6. Windham 5-1 89

7. Convoy Crestview 5-1 87

8. Sidney Lehman 5-1 85

9. Delphos St. John’s 4-2 40

10.(3-way tie) Haviland Wayne Trace 5-1, Lucas 5-1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 5-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 30. Minster 22. Warren John F. Kennedy 16. Lisbon David Anderson 16.

Greene County News

Poll results courtesy of the Associated Press Ohio.

Poll results courtesy of the Associated Press Ohio.