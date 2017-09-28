Indians sweep Rams

JAMESTOWN — The Cedarville Indians girls volleyball team played a dominant game against their Ohio Heritage Conference rivals, the Greeneview Rams. The Indians rode a fast start and let that set the tempo for the rest of the match winning 25-15, 25-20, 25-20.

Sara Beste led the way for Cedarville with 18 kills and Kalley Schulz had set assists on 31 of Cedarville’s 41 kills in the match.

“We were able to make sure our passes were to the correct target and set up good plays,” Cedarville coach Bobbi Jones said. “They couldn’t stop us tonight.”

Cedarville jumped out to a fast start in the match, going on a 7-1 run to begin the first set. They kept the pressure on and looked to keep an aggressive attack going.

“The early starts are really important for us,” Jones said. “It gives you a margin of error so that if you give up one or two points, you can still maintain the lead down the stretch.”

They took the early advantage in the set and turned it into an early advantage in the match. The Indians won the set 25-15 taking the early lead.

The second set was closer with the teams trading points back and forth. Greenview kept the second set close until the end. Ultimately, Cedarville pulled ahead and won the second set 25-20.

In the final set momentum was constantly changing. Cedarville opened up the set with a 6-1 run, however Greeneview countered with a 6-1 run of their own tying the set at sevens. Then the Indians and Rams traded points. Cedarville was again able to pull away at the end of the set to win it 25-20.

“We are focusing this week on taking advantage of what the other team gives us,” said Jones.

Greeneview’s next game is against another Ohio Heritage Conference foe. They play at Tuesday, Oct. 3 at London Madison Plains.

Cedarville’s next game is a non-conference game Monday, Oct. 2 at Fairfield.

By Joshua Woolverton For Greene County News

Joshua Woolverton is an intern for Greene County News.

