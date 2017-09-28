FAIRBORN — Fairborn senior running back K.J. Redmon scored three touchdowns in the first half, and the host Skyhawks rolled to a 38-0 Homecoming win Thursday, Sept. 28 over Riverside Stebbins.

Fairborn (2-4, 1-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South) rode the running talents of Redmon to a 25-0 halftime lead, but the 6-foot, 196-pound tailback did not carry the ball in the third quarter.

In the first half alone, Redmon gained 132 yards on 25 carries. He had touchdown runs of 8, 1 and 1 yards in the half.

The Skyhawks defense put pressure on Stebbins quarterback Ryan Minor throughout the half, sacking the Indians sophomore five times.

When Minor wasn’t running for his life, Fairborn made passing just as tough.

Fairborn’s Will Coleman stepped in front of a Minor slant pass to the left and returned the interception 23 yards for a first-quarter score. Dawson Blakely had the other Skyhawks pick, in the end zone to snuff out an Indians second-quarter scoring try.

With just over three minutes left to play in the third quarter, Fairborn’s Brandon Becraft blocked Stebbins’ punt and Mark Peterangelo recovered the ball on the Indians’ 34-yard line.

Fairborn’s QB Wesley Watts lobbed a 33-yard pass to Shaunn Monroe on the first play of the drive to set up a first-and-goal situation for the Skyhawks on the Stebbins 1. Watts then found a seam through the line and scored on the next play.

Stebbins’ Brady Wilson blocked the extra-point attempt, but Fairborn was well in control of the game, 31-0.

Fairborn scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter for the final margin.

According to the Greater Western Ohio Conference website, the last time Fairborn had recorded a shutout win was back on Oct. 24, 2014 in a 25-0 win at West Carrollton.

The GWOC website goes back to 2006 with its game statistics. Thursday’s 38-0 win in front of a homecoming crowd marks the first time in that span that Fairborn has recorded a home shutout.

Both teams get back to a Friday schedule for their next games.

Fairborn travels to play state-ranked Trotwood-Madison for a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 contest, while Stebbins (0-6, 0-1 GWOC South) will host Xenia, also at 7 p.m.

Score By Quarters

Stebbins 0 0 0 0 — 0

Fairborn 18 7 6 7 — 38

Scoring Plays

F — K.J. Redmon 8 run (pass failed)

F — Will Coleman 23 interception return (pass failed)

F — Redmon 1 run (run failed)

F — Redmon 1 run (Damion Day kick)

F — Wesley Watts 1 run (kick blocked)

F — Fourth-quarter TD (Day kick)

A game official steps back to get out of Fairborn runner K.J. Redmon’s way, during first-half action Thursday, Sept. 28 against visiting Riverside Stebbins. Redmon scored three first-half touchdowns in the 38-0 Skyhawks win. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/09/web1_RedmonRunRef_PS.jpg A game official steps back to get out of Fairborn runner K.J. Redmon’s way, during first-half action Thursday, Sept. 28 against visiting Riverside Stebbins. Redmon scored three first-half touchdowns in the 38-0 Skyhawks win. Barb Slone | Greene County News Fans cheer on the far sideline as Fairborn linebacker Will Coleman (20) returns an interception 23 yards for a score, in the first quarter of Thursday’s Sept. 28 high school football game in Fairborn. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/09/web1_ColemanPickSix_PS.jpg Fans cheer on the far sideline as Fairborn linebacker Will Coleman (20) returns an interception 23 yards for a score, in the first quarter of Thursday’s Sept. 28 high school football game in Fairborn. Barb Slone | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123.