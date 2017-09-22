A happy homecoming for Rams

JAMESTOWN — Excuse the Greeneview football cheerleaders if they’re icing their arms this weekend.

Every time the Rams scored a touchdown Friday they threw pink plastic footballs to the fans in the bleachers.

And it seems like that’s all they did as Greeneview drubbed Springfield Northeastern, 55-7.

The Rams scored four TDs in the first quarter and added two more in the second before a state-mandated running clock and less-aggressive play calling took away scoring chances in the second half.

The Rams had a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes gone and rolled to 5-0 in their homecoming game.

The winless Jets could not penetrate Greeneview’s beefy offensive line that averages 5-feet-11 inches and 231 pounds. And Northeastern’s offensive line was like a colander against Greeneview’s defense. Ram defensive linemen spent as much time in the backfield as the Jet running backs. Northeastern had minus-6 total yards until a late-first quarter drive put the Jets in the positive.

“Kudos to our offensive line,” coach Ryan Haines said. “Those slobs need a little bit of love. (And) our interior run defense was excellent.”

Junior quarterback Nick Clevenger completed six of seven passes for 173 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran three times for 48 yards and a touchdown, before being replaced by junior Ian Tamplin and then freshman Cole Allen.

Sophomore Clay Payton ran six times for 43 yards, while junior Collin Wilson had three catches for 110 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Payton had 14 tackles, while junior Levi Rudduck added six and senior Griffin Mangan five.

After a monumental win over Mechanicsburg last week and with homecoming looming, any thoughts of a letdown went away quickly.

Taking the opening kick, Greeneview scored on its third play, a 37-yard run by Clevenger. On Greeneview’s next possession, it took just two plays as Wilson hauled in a pass from Clevenger, bounced off a would-be tackler and scooted 25 yards for another score.

Tyler Stinson picked off a pass on Northeastern’s third play of the next possession. Three plays later, Mangan scampered in from the three for a 20-0 lead after the point-after kick failed.

“My dad texted me and said beware of the trap game,” Haines said. “We came out and started fast.”

A 35-yard pass from Clevenger to Stinson made it 27-0 with 5:06 left in the first and then a 3-yard pass to Wilson made it 34-0 with 7:14 left in the half.

Following a kickoff out of bounds, the Jets moved 65 yards on seven plays to cut the score to 34-7. But Lane Goodbar celebrated his 18th birthday with a 3-yard jaunt to make it 41-7 at the half.

Clevenger and Wilson hooked up for one more touchdown (67 yards) early in the third, and then Tamplin had a nifty 18-yard TD run late in the the quarter to close out Greeneview’s scoring.

Greeneview hosts Greenon on Friday, Sept. 29, while Northeastern visits North Lewisburg Triad.

Score by Quarters

Northeastern 0 7 0 0 — 7

Greeneview 27 14 14 0 — 55

Scoring Plays

G — Clevenger 37 run (Brakeall kick)

G — Wilson 25 pass from Clevenger (Brakeall kick)

G — Mangan 3 run (Kick failed)

G — Stinson 35 pass from Clevenger (Brakeall kick)

G — Wilson 18 pass from Clevenger (Brakeall kick)

N — Davis 9 run (Wal kick)

G — Goodbar 5 run (Brakeall kick)

G — Wilson 67 pass from Clevenger (Brakeall kick)

G — Tamplin 18 run (Brakeall kick)

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

