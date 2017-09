A look at Friday’s scheduled high school football games for teams in the Greene County area (Team records in parentheses):

Kettering Fairmont (4-0) at Beavercreek (4-0), 7 p.m.

Dayton Chaminade Julienne (2-2) at Carroll (1-3), 7 p.m.

Tipp City Tippecanoe (2-2) at Fairborn (1-3), 7 p.m.

Xenia (0-4) at Piqua (2-2), 7 p.m.

Eaton (2-2) at Bellbrook (3-1), 7 p.m.

Springfield Northeastern (0-4) at Greeneview (4-0), 7 p.m.

Cedarville (0-4) at North Lewisburg Triad (0-4), 7 p.m.