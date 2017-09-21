Wise wrestling induction set for Oct. 15

ATHENS — The Ohio Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame is set to induct Beavercreek wrestling coach Gary Wise and five other wrestling standouts as its Class of 2017 on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Embassy Suites in Dublin, Ohio.

The event will begin with a social at 2 p.m. with dinner to follow at 3 p.m., and the awards presentation taking place after dinner.

The 2017 class includes Pat Galbincea, John Gramaglia, Ron Masanek, Dick McCoy, David Range and Wise.

Wise is a graduate of Wright State University. He was a three-time NCAA Division II qualifier and received the Raider (Coach’s) Award.

His coaching career began in 1978 as the Miamisburg High School freshman coach. The following year, Wise moved to John F. Kennedy Jr. High in Dayton where he coached for three seasons. He coached at Middletown Madison for one year until he became New Paris Graham High School’s head coach for seven years.

In 1990, Wise began coaching at Beavercreek High School where he still serves as the head coach today.

Wise is an eight-time Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Coach of the Year recipient. He is a three-time Greater Western Ohio League Coach of the Year. In 1983, he was the Butler County Coach of the Year and in 1998 he was the Western Ohio League Coach of the Year. Throughout his career, he had 72 individual state qualifiers, 34 individual state placers, two Individual state champions, eight league team titles, seven sectional titles, eight sectional runner-up finishes, and three district/regional titles.

Tickets to the Oct. 15 event can be purchased at: www.oh-nwhof.ticketleap.com.

Longtime Beavercreek High School wrestling coach Gary Wise is being inducted into the Ohio Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Oct. 15 in Dublin, Ohio. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/09/web1_Gary-Wise_PS.jpg Longtime Beavercreek High School wrestling coach Gary Wise is being inducted into the Ohio Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, Oct. 15 in Dublin, Ohio. File photo