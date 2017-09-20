Bellbrook’s Gabby Gerbic, a senior defender, battles for possession with Carroll’s Alaina Casey, as Carroll’s Eve Thorner (20) and Bellbrook’s Audrey Spirk (7) look on, Sept. 16 in a non-league girls high school soccer match in Riverside.

Carroll goalie Eliza Graham boots a kick during the Saturday Sept. 16 match with visiting Bellbrook.

Carroll junior midfielder Eve Thorner collides with Bellbrook senior defender Gabby Gerbic during first-half action Sept. 16 in Riverside. Bellbrook won the non-league match, 1-0.

Bellbrook sophomore forward Bailey Sedlak (23) slides to kick a shot past Carroll goaltender Eliza Graham (0) for the only goal of the match Sept. 16 at Carroll High.