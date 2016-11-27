A look at Sunday’s NFL matchups

By Barry Wilner

Associated Press

Here’s a look at Barry Wilner’s Pro Picks for this weekend’s National Football League games:

No. 23 San Diego (plus 1) at No. 13 (tie) Texans

Texans got raw deal in Mexico City, make up for it at home.

TEXANS, 23-20

No. 24 Green Bay (plus 3 1-2) at No. 13 (tie) Philadelphia, Monday night

No way we can pick this version of the Packers.

EAGLES, 30-22

No. 27 Los Angeles (plus 7) at No. 25 New Orleans

No way we can pick Jared Goff’s Rams.

SAINTS, 26-10

No. 20 Tennessee (pick-em) at No. 29 Chicago

Line reflects QB issues in Chicago — among many other issues.

TITANS, 21-12

No. 6 (tie) New York Giants (minus 7) at No. 32 Cleveland

Time for the Browns to end that 0-fer? Think not.

GIANTS, 27-10

No. 2 Seattle (minus 5 1-2) at No. 19 Tampa Bay

An intriguing game, despite the disparity in records.

SEAHAWKS, 20-17

No. 22 Carolina (plus 4) at No. 4 Oakland

Panthers will play Raiders tough, but won’t get the win.

RAIDERS, 28-27

No. 6 (tie) Kansas City (plus 3) at No. 5 Denver

Winner here is in great shape for playoff spot.

BRONCOS, 23-21

No. 3 New England (minus 8) at No. 28 New York Jets

Not getting burned by Patriots as Best Bet again. Still …

PATRIOTS, 30-20

No. 30 Jacksonville (plus 7 1-2) at No. 18 Buffalo

Almost a must win in Bills’ pursuit of elusive postseason berth.

BILLS, 20-16

No. 26 Cincinnati (plus 2 1-2) at No. 15 Baltimore

Bengals have returned to Bungles status, and are banged-up.

RAVENS: 14-13

No. 21 Arizona (plus 3) at No. 9 Atlanta

Among the many disappointing teams, Cardinals might be biggest flop.

FALCONS, 31-27

No. 31 San Francisco (plus 7 1-2) at No. 12 Miami

Beginning to believe in gritty Dolphins.

DOLPHINS, 23-10

___

Last Week: Against spread (11-3). Straight up: (11-3)

Season Totals: Against spread (74-78-6). Straight up: (92-66-2)

Best Bet: 5-6 against spread, 7-4 straight up.

Upset special: 5-5-1 against spread, 5-6 straight up