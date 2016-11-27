A look at Sunday’s NFL matchups

By Barry Wilner
Associated Press
Here’s a look at Barry Wilner’s Pro Picks for this weekend’s National Football League games:
No. 23 San Diego (plus 1) at No. 13 (tie) Texans
Texans got raw deal in Mexico City, make up for it at home.
TEXANS, 23-20
No. 24 Green Bay (plus 3 1-2) at No. 13 (tie) Philadelphia, Monday night
No way we can pick this version of the Packers.
EAGLES, 30-22
No. 27 Los Angeles (plus 7) at No. 25 New Orleans
No way we can pick Jared Goff’s Rams.
SAINTS, 26-10
No. 20 Tennessee (pick-em) at No. 29 Chicago
Line reflects QB issues in Chicago — among many other issues.
TITANS, 21-12
No. 6 (tie) New York Giants (minus 7) at No. 32 Cleveland
Time for the Browns to end that 0-fer? Think not.
GIANTS, 27-10
No. 2 Seattle (minus 5 1-2) at No. 19 Tampa Bay
An intriguing game, despite the disparity in records.
SEAHAWKS, 20-17
No. 22 Carolina (plus 4) at No. 4 Oakland
Panthers will play Raiders tough, but won’t get the win.
RAIDERS, 28-27
No. 6 (tie) Kansas City (plus 3) at No. 5 Denver
Winner here is in great shape for playoff spot.
BRONCOS, 23-21
No. 3 New England (minus 8) at No. 28 New York Jets
Not getting burned by Patriots as Best Bet again. Still …
PATRIOTS, 30-20
No. 30 Jacksonville (plus 7 1-2) at No. 18 Buffalo
Almost a must win in Bills’ pursuit of elusive postseason berth.
BILLS, 20-16
No. 26 Cincinnati (plus 2 1-2) at No. 15 Baltimore
Bengals have returned to Bungles status, and are banged-up.
RAVENS: 14-13
No. 21 Arizona (plus 3) at No. 9 Atlanta
Among the many disappointing teams, Cardinals might be biggest flop.
FALCONS, 31-27
No. 31 San Francisco (plus 7 1-2) at No. 12 Miami
Beginning to believe in gritty Dolphins.
DOLPHINS, 23-10
___
Last Week: Against spread (11-3). Straight up: (11-3)
Season Totals: Against spread (74-78-6). Straight up: (92-66-2)
Best Bet: 5-6 against spread, 7-4 straight up.
Upset special: 5-5-1 against spread, 5-6 straight up
