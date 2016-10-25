Local teams run well at districts

Greene County News Report

XENIA — Local cross country teams fared well in the district championship meets held Oct. 22 at Cedarville University.

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, and Carroll all qualified boys and girls teams for the regional meet Oct. 29. Because of the number of teams, the top two are district champions, while the next two are runners-up.

The Carroll boys won the Division-II race with 53 points to easily beat second-place Springfield Shawnee (84 points). The Patriots were led by individual champion Mike Laughlin in 16:17. Karl Grossman was fourth in 16:35.48, Brad Klingbeil 12th in 16:57.29, Grant Arnold 14th in 16:58.73, and Sam Janson 22nd in 17:18.23. This is the 13th year in a row that the Carroll boys have qualified to the regional.

The Beavercreek boys ran third in the D-I race, with 95 points. Centerville won with 72 points and Lebanon was second with 75 points. Beavercreek’s Benjamin Ewert was second overall in 16:08.30, followed by Matthew Gregson, third in 16:17.88, Luke Kleinfelder 25th in 17:02.57, Jake Benigno 29th in 17:05.02 and Riley Bucholz, 36th 17:17.19.

Bellbrook’s boys had 145 points to finish fourth in D-I. Justin Boreman was 15th in 16:47.86, Connor Robinson 18th in 16:57.05, Nico Taylor 20th in 16:58.65, Cole Weslow 38th in 17:22.19, and Trevor Bowers 54st in 17:49.81.

The Beavercreek girls were second in D-I with 64 points. Troy was first with 49 points. Taylor Ewert was third in 18:4489, Lauren Shuman 10th in 19:40.76, Jodie Pierce 11th in 19:41.64, Stephanie Pierce 14th in 19:53,76, and Emma Johnson 26th in 20:15.53.

Bellbrook’s girls were second in D-II with 74 points. Tippecanoe won with 49 points. Madison Pelfrey was ninth for Bellbrook in 20:08.32, Lauren Kemper 10th in 20:10.31, Elise Kemper 15th in 20:28.15, Kayla Parker 16th in 20:29.75, and Emi Ford 25th in 20:45.78. Ford scored one place higher due to a single runner.

The Carroll girls finished seventh in D-II with 207 points.

Maria McCarty was 26th for Carroll in 20:48.69, followed by Paige Wright, who was 36th in 21:12.62. Claire Farrell was 49th in 21:33.33, Kesla DeWall 50th in 21:34, and Meghan Schrand 54th in 21:41.37. McCarty and Wright scored one place higher due to a single runner, while Farrell, DeWall and Schrand scored two places higher.

In Division III, the Legacy Christian girls team advanced with a sixth-place finish. Tori Estepp was the Knights’ top finisher at 21st in 20:56.15. A trio of Knights boys — Isaac Erlandson, James Brads and Ian Ackenhausen — placed in the top-36 to advance on to the regional meet as well.

The regional meet is at Troy Memorial Stadium. Division III girls run 11 a.m. followed by D II at 11:45 am. and D I at 12:30 p.m. D-III boys start at 1:30 p.m., followed by D II (2:15) and DI (3 p.m.). The top five boys and girls teams from Division I, and the top four from D II and D III, qualify for the state meet.

Ben Ewert led the Beavercreek boys team with a second-place finish in 16:08.30, and the Beavers placed third overall as a Division I team, at Saturday’s District cross country championships at Cedarville University. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2016/10/web1_BenEwertDCC_PS.jpg Ben Ewert led the Beavercreek boys team with a second-place finish in 16:08.30, and the Beavers placed third overall as a Division I team, at Saturday’s District cross country championships at Cedarville University. Chris Greene | Greene County News Tori Estepp of Xenia Legacy Christian placed 21st to lead the Knights girls cross country team on Saturday at Cedarville University. The Legacy Christian team advanced to next weekend’s regional meet with a sixth-place finish in the Division III district race. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2016/10/web1_EsteppKnight.jpg Tori Estepp of Xenia Legacy Christian placed 21st to lead the Knights girls cross country team on Saturday at Cedarville University. The Legacy Christian team advanced to next weekend’s regional meet with a sixth-place finish in the Division III district race. Chris Greene | Greene County News

Greene County News report compiled by Scott Halasz and John Bombatch.

