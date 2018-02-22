America’s anguish

The pre-meditated murder of 17 high school students in south Florida last week is beyond comprehensive. Among the many questions that arise from this horrendous tragedy, three are obvious and foremost.

1. Why was the murderer able to just open a door and enter the building? 2. What, if any, security protocols were in place, or were there none? 3. Was the local FBI office so flooded with case work that the warnings called in by citizens regarding the former student considered of no consequence, and/or were the expressed concerns deemed of no significance?

The acknowledgement by the FBI that the warnings were not acted upon is both admirable and tragic beyond words. The FBI administration in Washington D.C. with its current problems only intensifies the frustration and sense of outrage in the wake of this tragedy.

Watching the courtroom proceedings of the confessed murderer via TV news, was more than I could fear. Equal justice under the law is a precept in our legal system. Disturbed and/or mentally impaired, this killer is undeserving of comparison or mercy. Where is the mercy and compassion for the parents, loved ones, and friends of the 17 students who were shot and killed in cold blood? What of the pain and suffering of those shot and who survived?

The solution to ameliorate this dastardly deed is NOT the abolition of the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Rather, it must be forged in the crucible of common-sense, rational deliberation and realistic implementation of more strict requirements to purchase weapons

Beginning in the 1960s decade, the onset of the Vietnam War, Woodstock which far too many accepted as their creed, the now “adult” flower children are attempting to dominate every aspect of American life by their value-system and code of conduct, if any.

So-what now? Whenever individuals feel it is acceptable to disrespect our flag, refuse to stand for our national anthem, protest via burning vehicles, smashing store windows, ambush police officers and otherwise disrupt law and order with no regrets or second thoughts, then as the song says, “there is trouble in River City.”

This nation was established by visionary, wise and brilliant patriots, guided by the Judeo-Christian principles. In our soon-to-be 242 years as a nation, we have strayed far-afield from our basic values, which were fully valid and noble in 1776, and still are in 2018. The laws of our federal government, apply to each one of us, equally and without fear or favor – (at least they are supposed to).

Sad to say, there probably will be other tragedies and horrible events down the road. But let us all remember this: Our coinage has inscribed upon it the words “In God We Trust.” The time is long past when we should truly believe those words and as a people, act as though we really do. God Bless America, especially the families of those taken away from us last week in south Florida.

http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_Gordin-1.jpg

By Dean Gordin

Dean Gordin is a local resident and guest columnist.

Dean Gordin is a local resident and guest columnist.