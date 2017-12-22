Remembering Ralph Wall

CEDARVILLE — Born in 1921 in Linden, Idaho, Ralph Wall was a veteran of the US Army serving in the infantry during World War II. He came to Greene County to work at the Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphan’s Home until he retired in 1972. For many years he and his wife Ruby celebrated Christmas by having their Cedarville home decorated for the season and open for visitors of all ages. They truly brought the spirit of Christmas into Cedarville and surrounding areas.

By Joan Baxter

Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.

