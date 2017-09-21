Trump’s ‘grand slam’

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 was an historic day, by any measure, from any perspective. President Trump’s speech to the U.N. General Assembly is possibly the most direct, candid, clear, and “spot on” statement of principle and advocacy ever delivered to that international organization. Trump used plain, declarative language, rather than the usual litany of make-nice, diplomatic grandiose code-words of “feel good” jargon, so as not to offend anyone or anything, regardless of how repulsive.

His remarks were well-crafted, plain spoken statements of policy, goals, objectives, and responsible challenges to the world community, stated for all to heed and/or ignore at their peril. It was a proud day for America and for legitimately constituted governments around the world and warning to all those, including North Korea AND those who openly or discreetly assist such rogue regimes, to tread lightly, and enter into serious talks before things spin totally out of control in the world.

This is not a “puff piece” to elevate Trump to the sainthood, but rather a generic statement of pride and gratitude to have an American President advocate the foundation principles upon which this nation was established and speak from a motivation of pride in our country; not apologize for our strengths and commitment to freedom.

Trump stated openly and proudly that we wish for all freedom – loving people via their governments to achieve and work toward the American concept of stability, progress and true individual opportunity to strive, always, for a better future in peace.

The entire civilized world should take heart, embrace and support this clarion call to move forward together so as to truly build a safe and stable world. Woe unto those who would, via terrorism in it’s various forms, seek to destroy peoples and nations with whom they disagree and detest.

President Trump’s U.N. address was vindication that he can be as is, for the most part – “presidential.” He is not of the “insider political world”, which is perhaps his greatest asset and strength. He says what he means and means what he says. He is on full display 24-7, warts and all! Hopefully, he is learning and will continue to do so. None of us are perfect and to understate the obvious, neither is Donald J. Trump.

There is no doubt that there is a new sheriff in town. The great multitude of ordinary hard-working citizens – yes we “deplorables” – spoke loud and clear last November. Thank God we did. I write this not as a Democrat or Republican, but as an American, thankful and hopeful as I do so.

God Bless America and this, our fragile world.

By Dean Gordin

Dean Gordin is a local resident and a guest columnist.

