Remembering Lewis Sides

XENIA — Born in North Caroline Lewis Sides was recognized there as a veteran carriage maker. He came to Xenia in 1870 with his wife and children, where he continued the trade. He invented the double rim for wheels, a great improvement for carriages which meant that the carriage wheels could take more of a beating on the cobbled streets and country roads of the Civil War era. He and his wife Martha are buries in Cherry Grove Cemetery in Xenia.
Joan Baxter is a local resident and weekly historical columnist.
