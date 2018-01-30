Welbaum named presiding, administrative judge

DAYTON — Judge Jeffrey M. Welbaum was elected presiding and administrative judge of the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals for 2018 by his fellow Judges.

The Second District is comprised of six counties in Southwestern Ohio, including Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Miami, Darke, and Champaign counties.

As the Presiding Judge, Judge Welbaum calls and presides over meetings to discuss and resolve any administrative issues of the court and presides over oral arguments. As the Administrative Judge, Judge Welbaum is responsible for the administration, docket, case assignment, and calendar of the court of appeals, among other things.

Judge Welbaum joined the Court of Appeals in February 2013. Before his election to the appellate bench, he was a General Division Miami County, Ohio Common Pleas Judge from 1995 to 2010 and served as its Drug Court Judge for eight years. Between 1996 and 2011 Judge Welbaum was frequently assigned by the Ohio Supreme Court as a Visiting Judge in many Western Ohio counties.

Born in Troy, Ohio, Judge Welbaum graduated from Troy High School in 1970. He graduated Cum Laude with a BS degree from The Defiance College in 1974. He has been on U.S. District Courts of Northern and Southern Ohio, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court.

Judge Welbaum is joined on the court of appeals with Judges Mary E. Donovan, Jeffrey E. Froelich, Michael T. Hall, and Michael L. Tucker.