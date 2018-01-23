Girl Scouts kicks off cookie season

DAYTON — Girl Scouts of Western Ohio enters the next century of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program not only teaches girls essential entrepreneurial skills, but also powers amazing experiences for them across the United States.

After last year’s 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts selling cookies, troops in the Dayton area are kicking off this season with the return of Girl Scout S’mores, the most popular flavor to launch in the 101 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies. Consumers can now help fuel transformative leadership experiences and build the next generation of entrepreneurs in western Ohio.

During Girl Scout Cookie season, each G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) sets out to sell cookies while also building entrepreneurial and business skills that are imperative for leadership and future success. Almost 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the cookie program each year, generating nearly $800 million in sales during the average season. And all of the net revenue raised—100 percent of it—stays within western Ohio. Councils use cookie earnings to power amazing experiences for girls through their programming, while girls and their troops decide how to invest in impactful community projects, personal enrichment opportunities, and more.

“For 101 years Girl Scouts have showcased their entrepreneurial spirit as key members of the world’s largest girl-led business, gaining essential life skills and working as a team to accomplish common goals and solve problems, while building the confidence they need to shine as G.I.R.L.s, as young women, and as future leaders,” said Girl Scouts of Western Ohio Chief Executive Officer Roni Luckenbill. “In today’s high-tech, fast-paced, e-commerce world, Digital Cookie is propeling girls to the next level, where they do and learn even more—all while giving cookie customers more ways to support them and their goals.”

Last year, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio debuted Girl Scout S’mores—a crunchy graham sandwich cookie with a chocolate and marshmallowy filling, embossed with designs honoring Girl Scouts’ Outdoor badges—which are sure to be best-sellers again. This year, girls will sell cookies door-to-door and at booth sales as well as through the Digital Cookie platform, an innovative and educational web-based addition to the cookie program that helps girls run and manage their Girl Scout Cookie businesses online.

Now in its fourth year, the Digital Cookie platform continues to bring Girl Scout programming into the future by providing girls with invaluable business and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills that prepare them for 21st century leadership.

To find out where Girl Scouts are selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices. To join or volunteer, visit www.gswo.org/join.

Story courtesy of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.

