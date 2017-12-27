Education Digest

Ali receives degree

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jonathan M. Ali received his doctor of philosophy degree in environmental/occupational health and toxicology from the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Dec. 15.

Ali is from Beavercreek-Fairborn area and graduated from Wright State University with a bachelor of science in biology in 2013. He is the son of Greg and Charlotte Ali.

Song performs

FINDLAY — Dana Song, of Beavercreek recently performed in a fall instrumental recital at the University of Findlay. Song performed “Pavane pour une Infante Defunte” by Maurice Ravel on the flute.

Local residents inducted

BATON ROUGE, Lo. — The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Wright State University students were named: James Adams III of Dayton, Debra Arrington of Beavercreek, Zachariah Jett of Fairborn, Kotiba Malek of Fairborn, Seyed Emad Rezaei of Fairborn, Joshua Wilson of Beavercreek.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Ayers named to dean’s list

ROME, Ga. — Keiley Ayers of Yellow Springs was named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List at Berry College. The dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Local graduates

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Local students graduate from the Campbellsville University Dec. 15, the largest in the history of December commencements. Vamshi Gundamraj and Manik Vangala, both of Fairborn received a master of science in information technology management.

Locals named to list

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Local students were named to the Bob Jones University President’s List for fall semester. To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Celeste Ashley, a junior English major from Beavercreek and Adriana Bonnema, a senior English education major from Beavercreek were both named to the president’s list.

BU recognizes student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Caleb Tuttle of Beavercreek qualified for the fall dean’s list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 35 percent of Belmont’s 8,080 students qualified for the Fall 2017 Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”

Comperry named to list

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jessica Comperry, a junior health sciences major of Beavercreek, was among approximately 890 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2017 dean’s list. The list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Greene County News report compiled by Merrilee Embs.

