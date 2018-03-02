Fairborn Municipal Court

Feb. 5

Lauren A. Nielsen, 1605 Fairground Road, Xenia, guilty OVI, $965 fines, 365 days, 295 suspended. No good time, 55 days house arrest with alcohol monitor and work release. No future similar violations for three years. Up to three years supervised community control and follow up. Good behavior for three years.

Ehren L. Bush, 337 Wayne Drive, Fairborn, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 170 suspended. Jail days concurrent. No future similar violation two years, up to two years supervised community. Good behavior two years.

Heather D. Walker, 869 S Maple Ave., Fairborn, guilty physical control, $265 fines, 180 days, 170 suspended. Remanded today 10 days. Time concurrent. Supervised community control two years. Good behavior two years.

Daniel C. Hyer, 3032 Howay Road, Columbus, guilty OVI, $640 fines, 180 days, 156 suspended. Ninety-day vehicle immobilization. House arrest with alcohol monitor and work release. Two years good behavior and no future similar violations. Two years supervised probation.

Lauren N. Hoblit, 2740 Prospect Drive, Fairborn, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.