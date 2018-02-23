Jan. 29

Randall V. Williams, 1336 Dequincy Drive, Beavercreek, no contest possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days, 29 suspended, $265 fines. Two years supervised probation. Good behavior for two years.

Billy J. Pence, 457 Kirkwood Drive, Fairborn, guilty OVI, $640 fines, 180 days, 130 suspended. Fourty-three house arrest with alcohol monitor and work release. No future similar violations three years, up to three years. Supervised community control and good behavior three years.

Jamar E. Lane, 2223 Chapel Apt. D, Fairborn, guilty OVI, $965 fines, 365 days, 277 suspended. Three-year operator’s license suspension. No future similar violations three years. Supervised community control three years and alcohol monitor 90 day after release.

Dennis W. Miller, 1908 Tuttle Ave., Dayton, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Jan. 30

William F. Border, 2164 Hwy 48 E., Magnolia, Ms. guilty violatio of TPO, $315 fines, 180 days, 179 suspended. Good behavior for 2 years.

Amy M. Schommer, 105 Wenham Farm Circle, Union, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 90 days, 87 suspended. No future violations for two years. Three-days driver intervention program. Two years supervised community control. Assessment for drug and alcohol. Good behavior two years. Driving privileges granted.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

