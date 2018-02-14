Jan. 25

Mykah J. Johnson, 401 W. Center St., Farmersville, guilty falsification, $265 fines, 60 days, 57 suspended. Good behavior for two years.

Benjamin J. Washington, 3443 Cloveridge Court B4 Apt. 204, Fairborn, guilty public indecency, $315 fines, 60 days, 50 suspended. Good behavior two years, supervised community control for up to two years. Banned from all Wright State University property for two years.

Eugene H. Jones Jr., 3305 E Stroop Road Apt. 202, Kettering, guilty criminal damages, $265 fines, 90 days, 58 suspended. Thirty days house arrest with alcohol monitor and work release. Good behavior for two years. Pay restitution.

Jessica M. Howell, 515 Martin Drive, Xenia, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. Two years supervised probation, assessment for drug/alcohol, good behavior for two years. Banned from all Wal-mart stores for two years.

Hossein Mirdamad, 329 Fairway Drive, Fairborn, guilt domestic violence, $265 fines, 30 days.

Patricia A. Lovelace, 3200 Hoover Ave., Dayton, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violations for one year. Driver’s license suspended for three months.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.