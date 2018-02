Jan. 23

Joshua E. Rudicil, 14 N Diana Lane, Fairborn, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 28 suspended. Supervised probation for up to two years. Assessment for drug/alcohol with follow-up. Good behavior for two years.

Aaron J. Melling, 11010 Conover Road, Versailles, guilty unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 29 suspended. Good behavior for two years. Banned from all Kohl’s stores for two years.

Michael E. Townsend Jr., 623 E Mccreight Ave., Springfield, no contest petty theft, $265 fines, 90 days, 87 suspended.Good behavior for two years and restitution.

Bryan D. Grooms, 733 N Lindsey Ave., Miamisburg, guilty OVI, $715 fines, 180 days, 157 suspended. House arrest, two years good behavior and no future similar violations. Two years supervised probation, assessment for drug/alcohol, restricted plates, interlock device and one year operator’s license suspension.

Terrence L. Martin, 1286 N. State Route 134, Wilmington, no contest OVI , $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Barbara J. Zilz, 822 Adams St., Fairborn, guilty physical control, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Eric N. Fillback, at large, guilty domestic violence, $265 fines, 180 days, 174 suspended. Good behavior for two years.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

