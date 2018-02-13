Feb. 11

12:58 a.m. – Domestic violence on the 500 block of Clover Street; arrest made.

1:29 a.m. – Crash with personal injury on the 2400 block of Kauffman Avenue.

1:30 a.m. – Suspicious person at Wayne Drive and North Central Avenue.

3:44 a.m. – Assault on the 1300 block of Ironwood Drive.

4:53 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle at Ironwood Drive and West Goodman Drive.

5:52 a.m. – Suspicious person on the 1100 block of Charleston Ct.

7:11 a.m – Domestic violence on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.

9:44 a.m. – Theft on the first block of West Main Street.

11:38 a.m. – Crash with property damage on the 1100 block of Rona Parkway Drive.

12:16 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on the 600 block of North Broad Street.

12:19 p.m. – Disturbance on the 1600 block of Superior Avenue.

1:01 p.m. – Shooting/stabbing reported on the 400 block of North Broad Street.

3:38 p.m. – Assault on the 300 block of East Emerson Avenue.

4:50 p.m. – Theft on the 1100 block of Oakhill Avenue.

6:01 p.m. – Crash with property damage on the 1100 block of Lexington Avenue.

6:59 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 400 block of West Xenia Drive.

7:17 p.m. – Domestic violence on the 400 block of West Funderburg Road; arrest made.

9:17 p.m. – Warrant on the 200 block of Orville Street.

9:46 p.m. – Assault on the 300 block of Williams Street; arrest made.

10:27 p.m. – Neighbor problem on the 200 block of Orville Street.

10:54 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 300 block of Summit Ct.

11:05 p.m. – Disturbance on the 2300 block of Duncan Drive.

11:36 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 200 block of Middle Street.

11:46 p.m. – Criminal damaging on the 1400 block of Sanzon Drive.

Fairborn police reports compiled by Whitney Vickers. Some reports may only appear online at fairborndailyherald.com due to space constraints.

