Sept. 11

Gregory G. Randall, 116 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, disorderly conduct, fines $353, 30 days, 30 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Cruz A. Randall, 126 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, guilty criminal damaging, fines $335, 30 days, 30 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no future violation within five years.

Sept. 12

Christopher R. Campbell, 269 Upper Hillside Drive, Bellbrook, guilty open container, fines $220.

Christopher D. Rogers, 231 Orchard St., Xenia, guilty possession of drug abuse instruments and violating TPO, fines $329, 90 days. One year probation.

Timothy E. Parks, 990 S. Detroit St., Xenia, guilty marijuana drug paraphernalia, fines $337.

Sept. 13

Madison A. Hucke, 159 High St., Xenia, guilty possession of drug abuse instruments, fines $518, 90 days, 90 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

David L. Gnau, 2265 Virginia Drive, Xenia, obstructing official business, fines $347.36, 30 days. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Some reports may not run due to space constraints. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

