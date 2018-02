Jan. 18

Chilyn D. Baldwin, 126 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, guilty physical control, $315 fines, 180 days, 179 suspended.No future similar violations and good behavior for 2 years. supervised probation for up to 2 years.

Kimberly M. Hunter, 36 Marchmont Drive, Fairborn, guilty reckless operation, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Chelesey L. Dudgeon, 1385 Vimla Way, Xenia, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended.No future similar violation for one year.

Michael Suttle, 1808 Stansberry Road, Beavercreek, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Demetrius A. Garnes, 207 Vine St., Fairborn, guilty physical control, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Brandon Golson, 6 Lareta St., Dayton, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Chase E. Brennan, 324 E Schantz Ave., Dayton, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

