Feb. 5
9:24 a.m. – Crash with property damage on the 300 block of Morris Drive.
9:50 a.m. – Theft on the 100 block of East Emerson Avenue.
11:01 a.m. – Overdose on the 700 block of East Xenia Drive.
11:31 a.m. – Missing person on the 1900 block of Kathy Drive.
1:50 p.m. – Trespassing on the 300 block of Wallace Drive.
2:13 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 200 block of Vine Street.
2:26 p.m. – Crash with property damage at Commerce Center Boulevard and Trebein Road.
4:22 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 200 block of Dellwood Drive.
4:30 p.m. – Domestic violence on the 300 block of West Xenia Drive.
4:44 p.m. – Disturbance on the 200 block of Redbank Drive.
5:24 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 2700 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
6:50 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 800 block of West Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road.
7:18 p.m. – Theft on the 100 block of West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.
6:59 p.m. – Crash – hit skip on the first block of West Lindberg Drive.
8:15 p.m. – Warrant served on the 300 block of West Garland Avenue.
9:04 p.m. – Warrant served and arrest made on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
9:07 p.m. – Theft on the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
10:13 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 100 block of North First Street.
10:58 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 600 block of North Broad Street.
Fairborn police reports compiled by Whitney Vickers. Some reports may only appear online due to space constraints.