Feb. 5

9:24 a.m. – Crash with property damage on the 300 block of Morris Drive.

9:50 a.m. – Theft on the 100 block of East Emerson Avenue.

11:01 a.m. – Overdose on the 700 block of East Xenia Drive.

11:31 a.m. – Missing person on the 1900 block of Kathy Drive.

1:50 p.m. – Trespassing on the 300 block of Wallace Drive.

2:13 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 200 block of Vine Street.

2:26 p.m. – Crash with property damage at Commerce Center Boulevard and Trebein Road.

4:22 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 200 block of Dellwood Drive.

4:30 p.m. – Domestic violence on the 300 block of West Xenia Drive.

4:44 p.m. – Disturbance on the 200 block of Redbank Drive.

5:24 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 2700 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

6:50 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 800 block of West Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road.

7:18 p.m. – Theft on the 100 block of West Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

6:59 p.m. – Crash – hit skip on the first block of West Lindberg Drive.

8:15 p.m. – Warrant served on the 300 block of West Garland Avenue.

9:04 p.m. – Warrant served and arrest made on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

9:07 p.m. – Theft on the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

10:13 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 100 block of North First Street.

10:58 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 600 block of North Broad Street.

Fairborn police reports compiled by Whitney Vickers. Some reports may only appear online due to space constraints.

