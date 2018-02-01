Jan. 29

7:17 a.m. – Suspicious person on the 600 block of West Funderburg Road.

9:27 a.m. – Missing person reported on the 1200 block of Artesian Lane.

10:42 a.m. – Breaking and entering on the 200 block of East Dayton Drive.

12:55 p.m. – Panhandling at Col. Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road.

1:21 p.m. – Overdose on the 600 block of East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road; Emergency Medical Services called into action.

1:28 p.m. – Police assisted at Col. Glenn Highway and West Funderburg Road resulting in a served warrant.

2:53 p.m. – Theft on the 200 block of Fitchland Drive.

3:52 p.m. – Robbery on the 500 block of Ohio Street.

4:27 p.m. – Harassment on the 300 block of Summit Ct.

7:01 p.m. – Domestic violence on the 300 block of East Doris Drive.

7:12 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 1300 block of Hemlock Drive.

7:57 p.m. – Crash on private property on the 100 block of North Maple Avenue.

8:03 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 900 block of North Broad Street.

9:56 p.m. – Theft on the 1400 block of North Broad Street.

10:43 p.m. – Warrant served on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

Fairborn Police Reports compiled by Whitney Vickers. Some reports will only appear online due to space constraints.

