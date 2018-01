Aug. 29

David J. Rader, 974 Lexington Ave., Xenia, guilty domestic violence, fines $752, 180 days, 5 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years, two years probation with assessments.

Aug. 30

Alexandra D. Davis, 33 Nelson St., Jamestown, guilty assault, fines $668, 90 days, 90 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Aug. 31

Angus A. Webb, 1375 Lower Bellbrook Road, Xenia, guilty violation of TPO, fines $273, 180 days, 90 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years.

Vanessa R. Horsley, 906 Tomahawk Trail, Xenia, guilty violation of TPO, fines $213, 180 days, 21 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Christopher J. George, 17 Western Ave., Jamestown, guilty possession of drug abuse instruments, fines $328, 60 days. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years.

Sept. 1

April D. Hayes, 1856 Surrey Trail Apt. 8, Bellbrook, guilty disorderly conduct, fines $346, 30 days, 30 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no future violation within five years.

Malique O. Price II, 530 Newport Road Apt. 7B, Xenia, disorderly conduct, fines $429.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

