Jan. 4

Jason S. Thorpe, 202 Clover St. 7, Fairborn, guilty telephone harassment, $265 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. Two years supervised probation, two years good behavior. Assessment for drug/alcohol with follow-up.

Ronnie C. Eggleston, 1315 Preston Ave., Martinsville, Va., guilty menacing, $265 fines, 30 days, 10 suspended. Jail concurrent, good behavior two years. No contact with victims directly or indirectly two years.

Dustin C. McClain, 123 Nimitz Drive, Dayton, guilty unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. Good behavior for two years. Banned from all Wal-mart stores for two years.

Heather D. Sheets, 154 State Route 72 North, Sabina, guilty possession of drug instruments, $265 fines, 90 days, 60 suspended. Good behavior for two years.

Jacob R. Caywood, 7369 Kirkview Drive, Huber Heights, guilty falsification, $265 fines, 180 days, 167 suspended. Up to two years supervised probation. Good behavior for two years.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.