Dec. 29

Richard N. Smyth, 34 E. Franklin St., Bellbrook, guilty possession criminal tools, $265 fines, 180 days, 178 suspended. Up to two years supervised probation. Good behavior for two years.

Karen A. Kaiser, 2205 Barclay Court, Fairborn, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines.

Jan. 2

Brandon M. Delabar, 4313 Blue Rock Road, Dayton, guilty menacing, $265 fines, 30 days, 29 suspended. Up to two years of supervised community control. Alcohol monitor for 90 days.

Timothy C. Peters, 1660 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek, guilty OVI, $565 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violations three years. Three-day driver intervention program. Good behavior three years, 60-day alcohol monitor.

Jan. 4

Devontae A. Geter, 3003 Springmeadow Lane, Dayton, guilty unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.