Dec. 28

Mindy L. Reese, 1518 Coventry Road, Dayton, guilty petty theft, $365 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. No future similar violations two years. Supervised community control two years. Good behavior two years. Banned from Kohls for two years.

Ricky L. Moore, 1953 Riverside Drive, Dayton, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. No future similar violations for two years. Two years supervised probation. Good behavior for two years.

Jessica D. Reeves, 1538 Glendale Drive, Fairborn, guilty menacing, $265 fines, 30 days, 28 suspended. Good behavior for two years. No future similar violations for two years.

Kristy L. Martin, 256 W. Garland Ave., Fairborn, guilty attempted assault, $315 fines, 90 days, 78 suspended. No future similar violations two years. Good behavior two years. Supervised community control two years.

Amy M. Vanhoose, 1903 Pennsylvania Drive, Xenia, guilty possession of drugs, $265 fines, 180 days, 168 suspended. No future similar violations for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Good behavior for two years.

Mark A. Brown, 226 Euclid Ave., Springfield, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violations for one year.

William J. Sarber, 202 Dellwood Drive, Fairborn, guilty OVI, $640 fines, 180 days, 170 suspended. No good time. Two years supervised community control. Driving privileges granted with restricted plates, vehicle immobilized for 90 days.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.