Aug. 22

Jamey E. Goffee, at large, Xenia, guilty resisting arrest, fines $699, 90 days, two suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years.

Tiffany R. Womack, 1080 E. Main St., Xenia, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $468.

Tiairra J. Webb, 761 Xenia Ave., Xenia, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $350.

Michael J. Lakin, 1403 Sioux Drive, Xenia, guilty assault, fines $558, 180 days, three suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Aug. 23

Mary K. Manriquez, at large, Xenia, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $344, 30 days, 21 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years.

Joseph Harkleroad, 1879 Drake Drive, Xenia, Guilty Assault, Fines $989, 180 days, 180 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Jason R. Bunch, 541 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $640, 30 days, four suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Matthew R. Woodcum, 2296 Bluewing Drive, Beavercreek, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $570, 30 days, four suspended. Jail crediton condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

