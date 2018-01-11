Dec. 26

Amber M. Purdum, 1517 W. Jefferson St., Springfield, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 162 suspended. Two years supervised probation and two years good behavior. Two years no future similar violations and six-month operator’s license suspension.

Olen R. Wells, 1730 Lowell Drive, Fairborn, guilty assault, $365 fines, 180 days, 179 suspended. Two years no future similar violations. Two years good behavior and two years supervised probation.

Dec. 27

Amy R. Davison, 4120 Lobata Place, Dayton, guilty petty theft, $365 fines, 180 days, 172 suspended. No future similar violations two years. Good behavior two years and successfully complete program.

Dec. 28

Joshua M. Kolley, 209 Hart St., Dayton, guilty petty theft, $365 fines, 180 days, 164 suspended. No future similar violations two years. Supervised community control up to two years. Good behavior for two years. Banned from Home Depot for two years.

Melanie A. Baker, 1900 Spangler Road Lot 24, Fairborn, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 179 suspended. Two years no future similar violations. Two years good behavior. Up to two years supervised probation. Assessment for drug/alcohol with follow-up. Banned from Kohls for two years.

Arthur S. Hill, 621 N. Upland Ave., Dayton, no contest petty theft, $365 fines, 180 days, 178 suspended. No future similar violations two years. Good behavior two years. Banned from Kohl’s For two years.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.

