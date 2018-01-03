Fairborn police reports

Dec. 28

8:50 a.m. – Warrant served on the 1400 block of Salem Avenue.

10:05 a.m. – Warrant served on the 2200 block of Barclay Ct.

12:18 p.m. – Crash – hit skip on the 2000 block of Beaver Valley Road.

1:14 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 10 block of Old Yellow Springs Road.

1:33 p.m. – Warrant served on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

4:14 p.m. – Theft on the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive.

4:42 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 1000 block of South Central Avenue.

7:56 p.m. – Warrant served on the 400 block of West Funderburg Road.

8:23 p.m. – Warrant served on the 800 block of North Broad Street.

9:14 p.m. – Disturbance on the 1100 block of East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

10:03 p.m. – Warrant served on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

10:38 p.m. – Domestic violence and arrest made on the 40 block of West Goodman Drive.

Dec. 29

12:02 a.m. – Domestic dispute on the 100 block of Loretta Avenue.

2:05 a.m. – Disturbance and K9 assist on the 20 block of West Goodman Drive.

2:14 a.m. – Disturbance on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.

3:04 a.m. – Suspicious person, K9 assist and arrest made on the 700 block of East Xenia Drive.

3:42 a.m. – Disturbance on the 2700 block of Presidential Drive.

4:25 a.m. – Neighbor problem on the 300 block of Wallace Drive.

6:47 a.m. – Suspicious person on the 300 block of Williams Street.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.