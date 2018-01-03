Fairborn police reports

Dec. 28
8:50 a.m. – Warrant served on the 1400 block of Salem Avenue.
10:05 a.m. – Warrant served on the 2200 block of Barclay Ct.
12:18 p.m. – Crash – hit skip on the 2000 block of Beaver Valley Road.
1:14 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 10 block of Old Yellow Springs Road.
1:33 p.m. – Warrant served on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
4:14 p.m. – Theft on the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive.
4:42 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 1000 block of South Central Avenue.
7:56 p.m. – Warrant served on the 400 block of West Funderburg Road.
8:23 p.m. – Warrant served on the 800 block of North Broad Street.
9:14 p.m. – Disturbance on the 1100 block of East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.
10:03 p.m. – Warrant served on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
10:38 p.m. – Domestic violence and arrest made on the 40 block of West Goodman Drive.
Dec. 29
12:02 a.m. – Domestic dispute on the 100 block of Loretta Avenue.
2:05 a.m. – Disturbance and K9 assist on the 20 block of West Goodman Drive.
2:14 a.m. – Disturbance on the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Road.
3:04 a.m. – Suspicious person, K9 assist and arrest made on the 700 block of East Xenia Drive.
3:42 a.m. – Disturbance on the 2700 block of Presidential Drive.
4:25 a.m. – Neighbor problem on the 300 block of Wallace Drive.
6:47 a.m. – Suspicious person on the 300 block of Williams Street.
Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.