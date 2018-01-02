Fairborn Municipal Court

Dec. 15

Abdulrahman Y. AAlanazi, 74 Frank St., Dayton, no contest disorderly conduct, $265 fines.

Franklin S. Green, 1830 Hickory Dale Drive, no contest possession marijuana, $315 fines.

Taylor M. Schutz, 10 El Merado Place Apt. 14, Dayton, guilty OVI, $640 fines, 180 days, 157 suspended. Eighteen days house arrest with alcohol monitor and work release. No future similar violation two years. Up to two years supervised community control. Good behavior two years and 90-day vehicle immobilization.

Dec. 18

Marquise A. Bently, 321 Dayton Yellow Springs Road Apt. 331, Fairborn, guilty obstructing, $265 fines.

Richard L. Henderson, 275 Medford St. Apt. 20, Dayton, no contest violation of TPO, $265 fines, 180 days, 179 suspended. Up to two years of supervised community control compliance with the civil protection order.

Maurice L. Dixon, 316 Chadwick Place, Fairborn, guilty assault, $265 fines, 180 days, 170 suspended. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Michael L. Milligan, 6739 Alter Road, Huber Heights, guilty soliciting, $265 fines, 60 days, 59 suspended. Good behavior for two years.

Jacob S. Rector, 2072 Grice Lane, Kettering, guilty menacing, $265 fines, 30 days, 27 suspended. Up to two years of supervised community control.

