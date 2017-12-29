Fairborn police reports

Dec. 26

12:07 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle on the 500 block of Crisp Wind Ct.

1:27 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle at Nottingham Drive and Cambridge Drive.

3:36 a.m. – Domestic dispute on the 300 block of Domestic Dispute.

6:32 a.m. – Suspicious person on the 1700 block of Rice Boulevard.

8:04 a.m. – Warrant served and arrest made on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

11:20 a.m. – Civil complaint on the 2200 block of Chapel Drive.

11:42 a.m. – Domestic dispute on the 300 block of Summit Ct.

12:58 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 300 block of Summit Ct.

2:20 p.m. – Warrant served on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

2:32 p.m. – Warrant served on the 100 block of East Main Street.

3:02 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on the 300 block of Cambridge Drive.

5:19 p.m. – Crash with property damage on the 1000 block of East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

5:50 p.m. – Crash – hit skip at Gateway Drive and East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

5:52 p.m. – Breaking and entering on the 600 block of Middle Street.

7:35 p.m. – Domestic violence on the 300 block of Summit Ct; arrest made.

7:35 p.m. – Burglary on the 200 block of Pat Lane.

8:27 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 300 block of Shade Drive.

8:33 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 1400 block of Superior Avenue.

9:13 p.m. – Harassment on the 400 block of Aviation Street.

9:21 p.m. – Domestic violence on the 1700 block of Stewart Boulevard; arrest made.

9:31 p.m. – Unwanted subject on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

9:49 p.m. – Domestic dispute on the 300 block of East Doris Drive.

9:56 p.m. – Trespassing on the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue; arrest made.

10:51 p.m. – Disturbance on the 200 block of East Emerson Avenue.

11:01 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on the 1100 block of East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

11:18 p.m. – Assault on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue; arrest made.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

