June 5

William H. L. Sheets, 408 East Richard Drive, Xenia, guilty assault, $635 fines, 180 days, three suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Kaliya K. Daniels, at large, Xenia, guilty criminal trespass, $345 fines, 30 days, 17 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years.

Robert L. Woodson III, 1545 June Drive, Xenia, guilty aggravated menacing, $598 fines, 180 days, 23 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Geoffrey E. Pitts, 115 Edgefield Drive, Yellow Springs, disorderly conduct, $677 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Jared L. Huffman, 910 Meadow Lane, Xenia, disorderly conduct, $343 fines.

Jason R. Curtis, 15 Nelson St., Xenia, obstructing official business, $598 fines, 90 days, 16 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of two-year probation.

June 6

Bryan K. Yerian Jr., 1062 Boston Court, Xenia, guilty domestic violence by threats, $673 fines, 30 days, eight suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

