Nov. 30

Billy S. Whitt, 228 Oxford Drive, Fairborn, guilty OVI, $1,750 fines, 180 days, 170 suspended.Remanded today for 10 days, two years supervised probation. Two years no future similar violations. Assessment for drug with follow-up. Vehicle immobilized 90 days.

Breanna A. Moore, 341 Stelton Road Apt. 408, Xenia, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Thomas A. Anderson, 1143 Spinning Road B, Dayton, guilty OVI, $1,890 fines, 180 days, 176 suspended. No future similar violations two years. Three-day driver intervention program. Supervised community control two years.

Dorian M. Harris, 1057 Broadview Blvd. S4, Dayton, guilty OVI, $1,890 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violations for two years, three-day driver intervention program and follow-up. Community control for up to two years, supervised. Granted driving permit.

Ashley N. Schoenfeld, 2629 Rockledge Trail, Beavercreek, guilty OVI, $1,890 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violations for two years, three-day program and follow up. Up to two years supervised community control. Grant driving permit.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.