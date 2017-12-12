Nov. 30

Brittnie M. McConnaha, 2245 Ortario Ave., Springfield, guilty petty theft, $915 fines, 180 days, 179 suspended. No future similar violations for three years. Banned from Meijer for three years. Jail suspended on condition of no new violations of law for next two years.

Thomas A. Anderson, 1143 Spinning Road B, Dayton, guilty endangering child, $1,065 fines, 90 days, 89 suspended. No future similar violations for two years. Supervised probation for up to two years.

Daniel J. York, 3081 Little York Road, Dayton, guilty soliciting, $915 fines, 60 days, 60 suspended.

Krishnan Prabhakaran, 4211 Lavina Court, Beavercreek, guilty disorderly conduct, $515 fines, 30 days, 29 suspended. No future similar violations two years. Complete counseling. Jail and fine suspended on condition of no new violations of law for next year.

Hayley C. Torres, 121 Dupont Way, Dayton, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Kristi L. Petry, 101 E Parkwood Drive, Dayton, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. Up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up.

Taylor E. Hazelton, 51 Dartmouth Road, Springfield, guilty unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Trenton S. Edwards, 1844 Burrows Blvd., Fairborn, guilty disorderly conduct, $515 fines, 30 days, 20 suspended. No future similar violations. Supervised probation for up to one year, assessment for alcohol.

Glenda W. Worden, 1635 Superior Ave., Fairborn, guilty hit skip, $1,015 fines, 180 days, 180 suspended. No future similar violation for three years up to three years supervised community control. Pay restitution.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports will only appear online due to space constraints.