Fairborn Municipal Court

Nov. 20
Shannon R. Kennedy, 238 Fairway Drive, Fairborn, guilty OVI, $640 fines, 180 days, 157 suspended. Eighteen days house arrest, two years no future similar violations, two years good behavior, two years supervised probation. Assessment for drug/alcohol with follow-up treatment and 90-day vehicle immobilization.
Joshua L. Whetstone, 5990 Springfield Xenia Road, Springfield, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program, up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up treatment.
Victor A. Solorsano-Greene, 646 Omar Circle, Yellow Springs, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.
Jean Giron, 3752 Grant Ave. Apt. S, Dayton, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.
Nov. 21
Travis A. Shelton, 2800 S Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, guilty soliciting, $315 fines, 60 days, 59 suspended. Two years supervised probation and two years good behavior.
Allen M. Gragg, 1758 Mumford Court, Xenia, guilty menacing, $265 fines, 30 days, 25 suspended. Up to two years supervised community control with anger management good behavior for two years.
Jonathan M. Engle, 800 N Maple Ave. Fairborn, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program, up to two years of supervised community control and drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up.
