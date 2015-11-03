WYSO morning host accepts new position

For Greene County News

YELLOW SPRINGS — Ariel Van Cleave, Morning Edition host and reporter at public radio station WYSO 91.3FM in Yellow Springs, has accepted a position at NPR member station KPLU in Seattle.

During her time at WYSO, Van Cleave helped implement a new programming clock for NPR’s Morning Edition, and spearheaded an effort to add new content to the 5 a.m. hour of the show on WYSO. She covered education issues for WYSO, often with a focus on Dayton schools, including several features as part of WYSO’s Graduating Latino series.

She came to WYSO in October 2014, after several years at public radio stations in the Kenai Peninsula of Alaska.

“We’re sorry to lose Ariel but we’re also proud that WYSO is a stepping stone for a talented public radio producer who can go from here to one of the most robust public radio markets in the nation,” WYSO General Manager Neenah Ellis said. “We’ve enjoyed working with Ariel and we wish her well.”

On Oct. 20th, WYSO and Antioch College posted a job description for a Morning Edition host/reporter. Interested applicants can find the posting online at WYSO.org or obtain copies by calling 937-769-1387.

Story courtesy of WYSO.

