Fairborn recognizes Memorial Day

Miss Poppy 2018 Charlie Turner participating in the ceremony.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The American Legion Dignam-Whitmore Post 526 hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony May 28. The ceremony included guest speakers, the playing of Taps and a gun salute.

