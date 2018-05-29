Museum announces scholarship recipients

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Three students were recently selected as the winners of the Air Force Heritage and History Writing Competition, sponsored by the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Grace Ojala of Dayton was the first place winner and received a $1,500 scholarship; John Paul Gal of Steubenville, Ohio, was the second place winner and received a $1,000 scholarship; and the third place winner received a $500 scholarship.

The competition, now in its eighth year, was open to students between the ages of 13-18, in public, private or home-schools. Research papers were received from students from six states.

The research questions for this year’s competition were focused on World War II bombers crews such as the B-17F Memphis Belle and asked students to write about the challenges these crews faced and how they overcame such obstacles.

As winner of the writing competition, Ojala was invited to participate in the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the B-17F Memphis Belle and Strategic Bombing Exhibit.

The judges for the competition consisted of staff from the museum’s Research Division, and Dr. Harry Friedman from the Memphis Belle Memorial Association. Scholarship award money is provided through the generosity of the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc.