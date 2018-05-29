Bulldogs graduating Thursday in YS

YELLOW SPRINGS — Seventy-two seniors are graduating this year from the Yellow Springs High School Class of 2018.

The ceremony will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, May 31 in the YSHS Gymnasium.

Seventy percent of those seniors plan to attend a four-year college or university, while 15 percent plan to attend a two-year college and the remaining 15 percent plan to work, travel or join the military. Graduating seniors earned more than $51,000 in scholarships.

This is the first year for the high school to not name valedictorians or salutatorians; instead students were designated with latin honors.

Graduating summa cum laude include Ella Comerford, Peter Day, Aidan Hackett, Aza Hurwitz, Greta Kremer, Skyler Miller, Erin Mooneyham, Michael Olesko, Evalynn Orme, Juno Shemano, Jorie Sieck, Jonah Trillana, Brielle Willis and Paxton Willoughby.

Magna cum laude graduates are Zachary Brintlinger-Conn, Kallyn Buckenmyer, Raine Galvin, Jack Runyon and Noah Vandam.

Thomas Lewis and Effie Palassis are graduating cum laude.

Some students will wear a red cord with their cap and gown. These students are recognized by the Community Blood Center for donating blood at least three times in high school: James Browning, Jackson Burmester, DeeDee Cheatom, Keegan Chlanda, Raine Galvin, Aza Hurwitz, Donnie Isenbarger, Raven James, Payden Kegley, Maddie Kellar, Kelsie Lemons, Elly Kumbusky, Hannah Lawson, Yasmine Longshaw, Ayanna Madison, Skyler Miller, Eric Romohr, Travis Scarfpin, Jorie Sieck, Amani Wagner, Marya Weigand and Paxton Willoughby.

Students earning diplomas with honors include: Kaden Boutis, Zack Brintlinger-Conn, Kallyn Buckenmyer, Keegan Chlanda, Ella Comerford, Clay Cooper, Peter Day, Raine Galvin, Aidan Hackett, Aza Hurwitz, Greta Kremer, Fisher Lewis, Ayanna Madison, Skyler Miller, Erin Mooneyham, Lucas Mulhall, Elijah Naziri, Michael Olesko, Jack Runyon, Juno Shemano, Jorie Sieck, Jonah Trillana, Noah Vandam, Paxton Willoughby and Effie Palassis.

National Honor Society seniors are: Kaden Boutis, Zack Brintlinger-Conn, Kallyn Buckenmyer, Ella Comerford, Peter Day, Raine Galvin, Aidan Hackett, Aza Hurwitz, Greta Kremer, Fisher Lewis, Ayanna Madison, Skyler Miller, Erin Mooneyham, Michael Olesko, Evalynn Orme, Juno Shemano, Jorie Sieck, Jonah Trillana, Noah Vandam, Sierra Ward and Paxton Willoughby.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.