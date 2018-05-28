Remembering the fallen

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The 88th Air Base Wing and the 711 Human Performance Wing of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted a Memorial Day roll call ceremony in which approximately 2,800 fallen soliders from WWII to the present from the Miami Valley were honored as all of their names were called out.

Catherine Beers-Conrad, a Gold Star family member, also provided remarks and laid the memorial wreath.

Gold Star family member Alejandron Villalva served as the keynote speaker and told a story about his family member who died in 1945 as a prisoner of war in Germany.

Col. Elena Obergm Air Force Research Laboratory vice commander provided opening remarks during the May 23 ceremony.

