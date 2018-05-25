Summer street fair to unofficially start season

YELLOW SPRINGS — The bi-annual Yellow Springs Street Fair is slated to unofficially kick-off the summer season Saturday, June 9.

Attendees can expect to find more than 200 vendors who sell handmade arts and crafts as well as an eclectic mix of foods, two stages of music, a beer garden with domestic favorites and local craft beer, street performers and more among the variety of shops and restaurants that makes up downtown Yellow Springs. Street Fair is free and open to the public.

Stop by the food tent at the Soin Stage from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lawn of Jackson-Lytle-Lewis Life Celebration Center for smaller, more mellow and “acoustic” acts, as well as the local belly dancing troupe, Egyptian Breeze. The Soin Stage is starting with free yoga on the lawn taught by Monica Hasek from The Wellness Center at Antioch College.

Attendees can also head on down to the John Bryan Community Center until 7 p.m. to enjoy more music with larger bands and craft beer. The Music and Beer Fest is continuing its commitment to serving local beer and reducing waste, partnering with Trenton, Ohio-based MillerCoors and the local Yellow Springs Brewery. Patrons can support waste reduction and save on every beer by purchasing a reusable stainless steel cup. The musical lineup includes bands such as local favorites Gin-Soaked Angels, who will be celebrating their first album release, and Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold all the way from Ontario, Canada. There will also be a variety of street musicians and performers throughout the event.

To make getting to Street Fair easier, use its free shuttle service from Young’s Dairy, 6800 Springfield-Xenia Road; or from Yellow Springs High School, 420 E. Enon Road. The shuttle service is available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can also check YellowSpringsOhio.org for alternate routes or take a bike ride and use the free Bike Miami Valley bike valet service at the corner of Dayton Street and Rt. 68, adjacent to the beer garden.

Handicapped parking is available at the municipal lot on Corry Street. For the safety and comfort of all, Street Fair is a pet free festival by ordinance and owners will be asked to leave. For more information contact the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce at 937-767-2686 or visit YellowSpringsOhio.org.